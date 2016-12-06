FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Powell Industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Powell Industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Powell Industries Inc :

* New orders placed during Q4 of fiscal 2016 totaled $111 million compared to $88 million in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Suspending issuance of annual financial guidance

* Ended year with a backlog of $291 million

* Backlog and current business conditions are not likely to improve over short-term

* Revenue for Q1 2017 is not likely to improve sequentially from q4, expect to report a net loss in fiscal 2017

* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 revenue $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.