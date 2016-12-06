FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Northwest healthcare properties announces $70 mln convertible debenture bought deal
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Northwest healthcare properties announces $70 mln convertible debenture bought deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :

* Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit - to use net proceeds of offering to repay about $70 million of brazilian term loans maturing in december 2016

* Northwest Healthcare Properties reit - public offering holds an interest rate of 5.25% per annum

* Northwest healthcare properties reit - intends to use proceeds of offering to fund acquisition of $19.1 million medical office building in hamburg, Germany

* Northwest healthcare properties reit - into an agreement to acquire a medical office building located in hamburg for about c$19.1 million

* Northwest healthcare properties reit - debentures will mature on December 31, 2021.

* Northwest Healthcare Properties real estate investment trust announces $70 million convertible debenture bought deal and continued international growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
