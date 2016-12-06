FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Parsley Energy LLC announces pricing of upsized $650 mln private placement of 5.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* 2025 notes, which priced at par, will mature on January 15, 2025 and will pay interest at rate of 5.375% per year.

* Parsley Energy Inc - $650 million notes offering represents a $50 million upsize to originally proposed $600 million offering

* Parsley Energy Inc - Pricing of their previously announced private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Parsley Energy, LLC announces pricing of upsized $650 million private placement of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 to repurchase its outstanding 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

