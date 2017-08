Dec 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant Travel Co - Nov revenue passenger miles 779.7 million, up 8.4 percent

* Revising Q4 TRASM guidance from a range of down 7.5% to down 5.5% to a range of down 6% to down 4.5%

* Nov total system load factor 79.9 percent versus 81.1 percent

* Says November available seat miles 975.5 million up 10 percent

* Allegiant reports November 2016 traffic