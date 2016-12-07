MOVES-Citi names Arnold head of APAC DCM syndicate
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (IFR) - Citigroup has named James Arnold head of Asia Pacific debt capital markets syndicate to replace Duncan Phillips.
Dec 6 Bill Barrett Corp
* Says gross proceeds from transaction about $99.9 million
* Says has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 13.5 million shares of its common stock
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of upsized common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italian shares recover sharply despite political uncertainty
Dec 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.