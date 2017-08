Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vf Corp

* Says Kevin Bailey will become president of VF's Asia-Pacific region

* Aidan o'meara will assume role of vice president & group president, vf international, effective april 1, 2017

* Karl Heinz Salzburger, vice president & group president, vf international, to retire at the end of 2017