Dec 7 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc :

* Anaconda Mining Inc - during Q2 of fiscal 2017, company sold 4,388 ounces of gold

* Anaconda Mining Inc - expect cash cost per ounce sold for Q2 to be lower than Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Anaconda Mining sells nearly 4,400 ounces of gold and generates over $7.4m in gold sales revenue in Q2 fy2017

* Q2 revenue C$7.411 million