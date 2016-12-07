FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Korn Ferry International adjusted diluted EPS $0.59
December 7, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Korn Ferry International adjusted diluted EPS $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Korn/Ferry International :

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q3 FY 2017 diluted earnings per share is range between $0.36 to $0.46

* Korn/Ferry International - Q3 FY'17 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $370 million and $390 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $391.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Korn/Ferry International - Q2 FY'17 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.52 and $0.59, respectively.

* Qtrly total revenue $415.0 million versus $291.4 million

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q3 FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range from $0.48 to $0.56.

* Korn Ferry International announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
