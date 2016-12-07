FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Brown-Forman posts Q2 earnings per share $0.50
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brown-Forman posts Q2 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brown-forman Corp

* Brown-Forman reports second quarter results; reaffirms full year earnings per share outlook

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.71 to $1.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 sales $830 million versus I/B/E/S view $837.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brown-Forman Corp - anticipate additional improvement in underlying net sales growth in second half of fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brown-Forman Corp - company anticipates for fiscal year 2017 underlying net sales growth of 4 pct to 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.