FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright to acquire Teletronics for $233 mln in cash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright to acquire Teletronics for $233 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp :

* Curtiss-Wright to acquire Teletronics Technology Corporation

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - acquired business will operate within curtiss-Wright's defense segment

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share excluding effects of purchase accounting

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - to acquire Teletronics technology corporation (TTC) for $233 million in cash

* Deal expected to generate sales of approximately $65 million in 2016, principally to aerospace defense market

* Curtiss-Wright to acquire Teletronics Technology Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.