9 months ago
BRIEF-Vera Bradley announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results
December 7, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vera Bradley announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc -

* Sees 2017 net capital spending of approximately $20.0 million compared to $26.3 million in prior year

* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.62 to $0.65

* Vera Bradley Inc- "Given headwinds we are facing, particularly in wholesale channel, our q4 revenue expectations are below our initial thoughts"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $129.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net revenues of $486 million to $491 million compared to $502.6 million last year.

* Sees 2017 gross profit percentage of 56.8% to 56.9% compared to 56.6% last year

* Overall retail environment remains challenging

* Comparable sales decreased 5.0% for quarter

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $512.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 EPS modestly below guidance range, due to continued weakness in specialty channel, incremental promotional activity in factory stores

* Vera Bradley announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $126.7 million

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
