BRIEF-Village Super Market Inc reports results for the first quarter

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Village Super Market Inc

* Village Super Market Inc reports results for the first quarter ended October 29, 2016

* Village Super Market Inc says expects same store sales in fiscal 2017 to range from a 0.5% decrease to a 1.5% increase

* Village Super Market says same store sales increased in quarter due to closing of four competitor stores

* Village Super Market Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 sales $389.7 million versus $389.5 million