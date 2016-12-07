FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces repricing of $1.7 billion term loan
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces repricing of $1.7 billion term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra Technologies announces repricing of $1.7 billion term loan

* Zebra Technologies Corp says under amended term loan, interest rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor + 2.50% from libor + 3.25%

* Expects interest expense savings of approximately $1 million in quarter due to repricing

* Zebra Technologies says for Q4, co expects to incur about $1 million of accelerated amortization of debt issuance cost and discount, about $1 million of repricing transaction fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.