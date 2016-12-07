BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces repricing of $1.7 billion term loan

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra Technologies announces repricing of $1.7 billion term loan

* Zebra Technologies Corp says under amended term loan, interest rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor + 2.50% from libor + 3.25%

* Expects interest expense savings of approximately $1 million in quarter due to repricing

* Zebra Technologies says for Q4, co expects to incur about $1 million of accelerated amortization of debt issuance cost and discount, about $1 million of repricing transaction fees