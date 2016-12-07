FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vera Bradley announces licensing agreements in home, hosiery, and swim
December 7, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vera Bradley announces licensing agreements in home, hosiery, and swim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Vera Bradley - entered into partnerships with Peking Handicraft Inc, Renfro Corporation, Mainstream Swimsuits Inc

* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year ending February 3, 2018.

* Vera Bradley - products to be sold in appropriate distribution channels including Vera Bradley stores, verabradley.com, and specialty and chain stores

* Press release - Vera Bradley announces additional licensing agreements in home, hosiery, and swim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

