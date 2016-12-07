FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences announces expansion, extension of credit facility to $1.5 bln
December 7, 2016 / 1:58 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences announces expansion, extension of credit facility to $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - borrowings from new revolving facility will be used to refinance convertible notes that are due December 15, 2016

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - plans to use a portion of term loan to repay outstanding indebtedness under existing credit facility

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - an increase in credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - does not expect this increase in credit facility to have a material impact on 2016 financial performance

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - facility includes an option to increase aggregate size of facility by at least $250 million with additional commitments

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - maturity of credit facility is extended to december 7, 2021

* Integra Lifesciences announces expansion and extension of credit facility to $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

