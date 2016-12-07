Dec 7 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
:
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - borrowings from new
revolving facility will be used to refinance convertible notes
that are due December 15, 2016
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - plans to use a
portion of term loan to repay outstanding indebtedness under
existing credit facility
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - an increase in credit
facility from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - does not expect this
increase in credit facility to have a material impact on 2016
financial performance
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - facility includes an
option to increase aggregate size of facility by at least $250
million with additional commitments
* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - maturity of credit
facility is extended to december 7, 2021
* Integra Lifesciences announces expansion and extension of
credit facility to $1.5 billion
