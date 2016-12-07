BRIEF-Digital River World Payments becomes acquirer for Discover Global Network
* Digital River World Payments becomes acquirer for discover global network
Dec 7 Summit Financial Group Inc :
* First Century's shareholders approve acquisition by Summit
* Transaction is expected to close at beginning of Q2 2017
* Transgene: UC Davis to conduct phase 2 trial of the combination of TG4010 with Opdivo (Nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
* Gap between Italy-Germany yields tightest in a month (Updates prices, adds budget, Renzi resignation timing)