BRIEF-Digital River World Payments becomes acquirer for Discover Global Network
* Digital River World Payments becomes acquirer for discover global network
Dec 7 Transgene:
* Transgene: UC Davis to conduct phase 2 trial of the combination of TG4010 with Opdivo (Nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
* Trial is supported by Bristol-Myers Squibb through supply of nivolumab for use in clinical study
* Gap between Italy-Germany yields tightest in a month (Updates prices, adds budget, Renzi resignation timing)
Dec 7 Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery to terminate its proposed acquisition of Alere Inc , citing a "substantial loss" in the value of the diagnostics company.