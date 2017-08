Dec 7 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* Starbucks and Tencent announce strategic partnership to launch social gifting on Wechat in China

* A strategic partnership to co-create a "new social gifting feature" on Wechat in early 2017

* Partnership extends wechat pay across Starbucks stores in Mainland China beginning December 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: