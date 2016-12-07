BRIEF-DH Corporation confirms process, formation of special committee

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dh Corp :

* Dh corporation confirms process and formation of special committee

* Special Committee has retained Credit Suisse and RBC Capital markets as its financial advisors

* Special Committee has retained Stikeman Elliott LLP as legal advisor to assist in the effort

* No formal offers have been received and there can be no assurances that any transaction will result from this process

* Acknowledged process has been established by Board to address expressions of interest from certain third parties to acquire DH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: