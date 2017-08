Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc :

* Generated 2.19 billion revenue passenger miles for Nov. 2016, down 5.9 percent

* Generated 2.65 billion available seat miles (asms) for november 2016, compared to 2.86 billion ASMS for Nov. 2015

* Skywest Inc - Nov. Load factor 83.0 percent versus 81.8 percent

* Skywest Inc reports combined Nov. 2016 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines