BRIEF-Samsung Canada announces update on return and exchange of Note7 devices

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Samsung Electronics Canada - Samsung Canada would like to make customers aware of plans to deactivate service for remaining Note7 devices in Canadian market

* Samsung Canada-Effective Dec 15th, customers still using Note7 will no longer be able to connect to any Canadian Mobile Network Services

* Samsung Electronics Canada - As a recalled product, Note7 device owners are legally prohibited from selling or even giving away recalled device

* Samsung Canada announces update on return and exchange of Note7 devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: