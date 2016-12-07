FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica reports Q3 EPS $0.50
December 7, 2016 / 9:24 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica reports Q3 EPS $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc

* Sees 2016 total comparable sales in mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $786.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says comparable store sales increased by 4 pct.

* Says inventories at end of Q3 of fiscal 2016 increased by 2 pct to $364.5 million compared to $357.8 million at end of Q3 of fiscal 2015

* Qtrly direct to consumer net revenue increased by 16 pct to $104.0 million

* Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results; board of directors authorizes $100 million stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $765 million to $785 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion

* Q3 revenue $544.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $540 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.18 to $2.23

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.96 to $1.01

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

