9 months ago
BRIEF-Pershing square holdings releases Q3 letter to shareholders
#Funds News
December 7, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pershing square holdings releases Q3 letter to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* Pershing square holdings - "chipotle's sales recovery will be neither smooth nor predictable over the next few quarters"

* Pershing square holdings says harvested investments in canadian pacific and zoetis to free up capital for new commitments

* Pershing square holdings says it has yet to disclose the second investment in which it has built a half-sized position

* Pershing square holdings - "we remain short herbalife because we believe its intrinsic value is zero"

* Pershing square holdings says over the past two quarters, it has exited our investments in canadian pacific and zoetis

* Pershing square holdings says valeant now represents approximately 5% of pershing square, l.p.'s capital

* Pershing square holdings-substantial decline in pershing square, l.p's performance from aug 2015 through march 31, 2016 largely due to valeant's decline

* Pershing square holdings releases q3 letter to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
