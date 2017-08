BRIEF-ollie's Bargain Outlet reports Q3 EPS $0.17

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 2.5 pct to 3.0 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $883.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total net sales of $882 million to $885 million

* Sees FY net income per diluted share of $0.91 to $0.92

* Opening of 31 new stores and no planned closures in FY 2017

* Excluding transaction expenses, adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.92 to $0.93 for FY

* Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 sales $202 million versus I/B/E/S view $201.5 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S