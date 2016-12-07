FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Comtech reports Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.11
December 7, 2016 / 9:43 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Comtech reports Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech telecommunications corp - confirmed its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Comtech telecommunications corp - bookings of approximately $113.7 million during q1 of fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $597.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comtech telecommunications corp - backlog as of october 31, 2016 was $461.9 million

* Comtech telecommunications corp. Announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017 and confirms its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $135.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
