9 months ago
BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 10:14 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Announces $1.45 billion capital expenditures budget for 2017.

* Budget is expected to generate a 2017 exit production rate of approximately 183,000 boe/d

* Crescent Point Energy - As at Dec 5, 2016, co has 29 percent of its oil production, net of royalty interest, hedged for 2017 at a weighted average market value price of about CDN$72/bbl

* Crescent Point's active Q4 2016 capital program is expected to result in Q1 2017 production of more than 170,000 boe/d.

* Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance highlighted by 10 percent exit production growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
