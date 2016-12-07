BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy announces 2017 guidance

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Announce a $1.45 billion capital expenditures budget for 2017.

* Q4 2016 capital program is expected to result in q1 2017 production of more than 170,000 boe/d

* Budget is expected to generate a 2017 exit production rate of approximately 183,000 BOE/D

* Crescent point energy announces 2017 guidance highlighted by 10 percent exit production growth