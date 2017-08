Dec 7 (Reuters) - Moduslink Global Solutions Inc

* On track to deliver targeted annualized adjusted EBITDA improvement of $32.0 million

* Moduslink reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $121.3 million