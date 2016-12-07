FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review
December 7, 2016 / 10:29 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc :

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - reports that it has substantially completed its review of customer contracts and accounts

* Alarmforce Industries - anticipates that decision regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of second full week of Dec. 2016

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - is working with its legal and accounting advisors in evaluating its response to ongoing IRS and Florida payroll audits

* Alarmforce Industries - further analysis required can be determined whether any restatement of historical financial statements will be required

* Alarmforce Industries-continues to engage with Ontario ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed eht assessment of incremental taxes,penalties

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - is evaluating impact, if any, of EHT assessment and other possible employee tax liabilities

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

