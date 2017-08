Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nexeo Solutions Inc :

* Q4 revenue $851.4 million versus $929.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $857.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nexeo solutions - adjusted EBITDA was $46.4 million for successor for 3 months ended Sept. 30 versus $54.4 million for predecessor for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2015

* Nexeo Solutions Inc Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: