9 months ago
BRIEF-Tailored Brands reports fiscal 2016 Q3 and nine month results
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 10:44 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tailored Brands reports fiscal 2016 Q3 and nine month results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc

* Tailored Brands Inc - On track to achieve our targeted $50 million of cost savings in fiscal 2016

* Tailored Brands Inc says updated full year guidance reflects expectation for Jos. A. Bank comparable sales to be up mid-to-high-single-digits

* Tailored Brands Inc says updated full year guidance reflects expectation for men's wearhouse comparable sales to be down slightly in Q4

* Tailored Brands- Expects inventories to be at or below prior-year levels at year end 2016, with Jos. A. Bank inventories already below prior-year levels

* FY earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tailored Brands Inc says company updates full-year guidance

* Tailored Brands Inc - Expect to close approximately 63 stores in Q4 for a total of approximately 250 store closures during fiscal 2016

* Tailored Brands Inc - Inventories decreased $12.3 million to $1,047.9 million at end of Q3 2016 from $1,060.2 million at end of prior year Q3

* Tailored Brands Inc - Qtrly men's wearhouse comparable sales increased 0.1% from last year's third quarter

* Tailored Brands, Inc. reports fiscal 2016 third quarter and nine month results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
