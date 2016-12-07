FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-The First Bancshares, Inc. announces redemption of CDCI preferred stock
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 11:09 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-The First Bancshares, Inc. announces redemption of CDCI preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc :

* First Bancshares -in connection with repurchase of cdci preferred stock, co entered into loan agreement with first tennessee bank national association

* First Bancshares Inc - maturity date of agreement is december 5, 2017

* First Bancshares Inc - agreement provides for a $20 million revolving line of credit by lender to company.

* The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces redemption of CDCI preferred stock and establishment of holding company line of credit with first tennessee bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

