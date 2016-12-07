FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Key Energy Services announces confirmation of consensual plan of reorganization
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 11:34 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Key Energy Services announces confirmation of consensual plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services Inc

* Key Energy Services Inc - On December 6, 2016, plan was confirmed by Bankruptcy Court.

* Key Energy Services - Confirmation provides for key to emerge from bankruptcy, likely by end of December

* Key's restructuring will reduce company's debt by approximately $725 million upon emergence

* Key Energy Services Inc - Key expects to exit bankruptcy with at least $80 million in cash on balance sheet

* Key Energy Services announces confirmation of consensual plan of reorganization

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
