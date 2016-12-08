BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines grants stock options
* Granted an aggregate of 9,800,000 options to purchase common shares of company
Dec 7 Ezcorp Inc
* Qtrly total revenue was $184.6 million, up 8%, and net revenue was $106.9 million, up 7%
* Q4 results included a $16.8 million non-cash impairment and equity loss on investment in cash Converters International Limited
* Ezcorp announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Puma Biotechnology - Median p95HER2 levels were higher in samples from patients who achieved a pCR with neratinib
SYDNEY, Dec 8 Asian shares hopped higher on Thursday after Wall Street strode to new records and bonds rallied on wagers the European Central Bank would extend its asset buying campaign at a policy meeting later in the session.