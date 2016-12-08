FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PHX Energy announces fourth quarter operations update and its 2017 capital expenditure program
December 8, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PHX Energy announces fourth quarter operations update and its 2017 capital expenditure program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Phx Energy Services Corp :

* PHX Energy announces fourth quarter operations update and its 2017 capital expenditure program

* Experiencing improved activity levels in North America in Q4 of 2016 when compared to prior quarters of year

* Approved a 2017 capital expenditure program of $12.5 million

* PHX Energy - In 2017 plan to continue growing stream's presence in existing and new markets in North America, and additional Canadian basins and U.S. basins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

