* PHX Energy announces fourth quarter operations update and its 2017 capital expenditure program

* Experiencing improved activity levels in North America in Q4 of 2016 when compared to prior quarters of year

* Approved a 2017 capital expenditure program of $12.5 million

* PHX Energy - In 2017 plan to continue growing stream's presence in existing and new markets in North America, and additional Canadian basins and U.S. basins