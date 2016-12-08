FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-KLX Inc. says Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Klx Inc :

* KLX Inc. reports third quarter financial results : strong sales and earnings exceed expectations

* Expects an approximate 30 percent increase in revenue on a consolidated basis for 2017

* Consolidated Q3 2016 revenues of $389.0 million, up 6.6 percent

* Expect to report strong financial results for Q4 of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 8 to 10 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

