8 months ago
BRIEF-Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
December 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $5.0 billion versus $5.8 billion

* Q3 loss per share $6.99

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $3.11

* Q3 same store sales fell 7.4 percent

* Sears Holdings Corp says company's cash balances were $258 million at october 29, 2016 compared with $238 million at January 30, 2016

* Sears Holdings Corp says continue to evaluate opportunities for Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and Sears Home Services business

* Sears Holdings Corp says qtrly Kmart comparable store sales decreased 4.4%

* Sears Holdings Corp says also intend to take actions on our own that present opportunity to improve economics of these brands and business

* Sears Holdings Corp says merchandise inventories were $5.0 billion at October 29, 2016, compared to $6.2 billion at October 31, 2015

* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing unprofitable stores, reducing space in stores co continues to operate

* Sears Holdings Corp says total long-term debt was $3.7 billion and $2.2 billion at October 29, 2016 and January 30, 2016, respectively

* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing investments in underperforming categories and improving gross margin performance

* Sears Holdings Corp says actions could include potential externalization through non-Sears holdings channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

