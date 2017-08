Dec 8 (Reuters) - Rubicon Minerals Corp :

* Michael A. Willett, P. Eng., will also join management team as director of projects

* Peter R. Jones, P. Eng., and David A. S. Palmer, PH.D., P.Geo., will be appointed to Rubicon board of directors

* Rubicon Minerals strengthens its board and management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: