8 months ago
BRIEF-Inseego says commences exchange offer for 5.50% senior notes due 2020
December 8, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Inseego says commences exchange offer for 5.50% senior notes due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp

* Inseego - has commenced offer to exchange each validly tendered, accepted $1,000 principal amount of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2020 issued by unit

* Inseego - co to exchange notes due 2020 for $1,000 principal amount of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 to be issued by Inseego Corp

* Inseego Corp. (INSG) commences exchange offer for 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2020 issued by Novatel Wireless, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

