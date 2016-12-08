BRIEF-Inseego says commences exchange offer for 5.50% senior notes due 2020

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp

* Inseego Corp. (INSG) commences exchange offer for 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2020 issued by Novatel Wireless, Inc.