Dec 8 (Reuters) - Liberty Tax Inc:

* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 revenue $7.2 million

* Liberty Tax Inc - fewer new territory sales and transfers among franchisees drove most of decline in revenue during quarter