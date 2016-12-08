FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Perrigo says will restructure its Belgium business
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Perrigo says will restructure its Belgium business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement with eurogenerics nv to terminate their existing distribution agreement

* Perrigo Company Plc - allowed for natural expiration of a distribution agreement with meda ab effective december 2016

* Perrigo Company Plc - initiated consultation process in belgium to "better align organization to current business and market dynamics"

* Perrigo - restructuring plan is only related to omega pharma belgium , etixx nv, biover, only activities related to omega pharma are involved in plan

* Signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its business effective january 1, 2017

* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its business effective january 1, 2017

* "employees of omega pharma belgium nv, etixx nv and biover nv have been informed in detail of business analysis"

* Perrigo announces portfolio review developments and intention to restructure branded consumer healthcare's belgium business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

