8 months ago
December 8, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences announces 12-month data of ANAVEX 2-73 in a phase 2a study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex Life Sciences announces 12-month data of ANAVEX 2-73 in a phase 2a study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease patients

* Phase 2a study for ANAVEX 2-73 met both primary and secondary endpoints

* At 57 weeks, Alzheimer's patients taking a daily oral dose between 10mg and 50mg, ANAVEX 2-73 was well tolerated

* In study, there were no clinically significant treatment-related adverse events and no serious adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

