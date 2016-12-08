FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Philippine airlines and Bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft
December 8, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Philippine airlines and Bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Philippine airlines and bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier commercial aircraft - purchase agreement includes a firm order for five Q400 aircraft, purchase rights for an additional seven Q400 aircraft.

* Bombardier commercial aircraft - firm order is valued at approximately $165 million and could increase to $401 million

* Bombardier commercial aircraft - five firm-ordered Q400 aircraft are expected to be delivered throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

