8 months ago
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces distributorship agreement with Consilient Health for Mysimba
December 8, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces distributorship agreement with Consilient Health for Mysimba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc -

* Expects Mysimba to be available in UK and Ireland in Q2 of 2017

* Consilient will be responsible for all commercialization activity and expenses

* Will supply Mysimba tablets to consilient for a transfer price and potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for Mysimba (Naltrexone HCL / Bupropion HCL prolonged release) in the uk and ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

