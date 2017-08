Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cavium Inc

* Cavium announced an agreement with China Unicom for development of virtualized base band unit

* Deal will focus on commercializing VBBU systems using general purpose hardware based on co's Thunderx workload optimized data server processors

* Cavium and China Unicom sign collaboration agreement for virtualized RAN technology