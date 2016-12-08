Dec 8 Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead Sciences Inc - nda for sof/vel/vox is based on data from two phase 3 studies (polaris-1 and polaris-4)

* Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for the investigational single tablet regimen sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir