BRIEF-Great Plains Energy says Westar transaction to close in spring of 2017
* Great Plains Energy announces leadership team of combined company
Dec 8 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Gilead Sciences Inc - nda for sof/vel/vox is based on data from two phase 3 studies (polaris-1 and polaris-4)
* Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for the investigational single tablet regimen sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Plains Energy announces leadership team of combined company
* Function(X) Inc. Board of directors appoints Frank E. Barnes iii as independent director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has announced sale of its entire position in centrify corporation