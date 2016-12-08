FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Toro Q4 earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Toro Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Toro Co :

* Toro Co - qtrly net sales decrease of 2.6 percent to $468.4 million

* Toro Co - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share, a 16.7 percent increase

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $477.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Toro Company reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q1 earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.36

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.20 to $2.26

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 3 to 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.