Dec 8 (Reuters) - ID Systems Inc :

* Current director Michael Brodsky has been appointed as new chairman of board, effective immediately

* Wolfe succeeds departing CEO and chairman of board Kenneth Ehrman

* Announced that current chief product officer Chris Wolfe has been appointed new CEO of company, effective immediately

* I.D. Systems appoints Chris Wolfe as new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: